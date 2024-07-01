Algorand (ALGO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $27.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00047829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,179,613,097 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

