Alliant Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliant Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

LNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

