Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

ALNY stock opened at $243.00 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.