Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $186.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.