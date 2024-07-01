Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $333,000. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.3% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $193.25 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

