Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.3 %

Amedisys stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 134.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

