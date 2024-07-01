Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Gap Up to $91.80

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $91.80, but opened at $95.30. Amedisys shares last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 106,336 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 181.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Amedisys by 373.2% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 33,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

