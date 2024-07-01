American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AEO opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after buying an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

