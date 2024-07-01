Analysts Offer Predictions for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:CSH)

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$196.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

