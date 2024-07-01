Analysts Offer Predictions for H.B. Fuller’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for H.B. Fuller in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.22 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUL. Vertical Research began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

FUL opened at $76.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $63.72 and a one year high of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $79,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $573,442.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,253 shares of company stock worth $2,669,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

