Analysts Offer Predictions for Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Xcel Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.