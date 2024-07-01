Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $10.13

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $4.62 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $317.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 629.24%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

