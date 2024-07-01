Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $14.67

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several analysts recently commented on COGT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.60. Cogent Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
