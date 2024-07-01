Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $28.25

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $31.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,030,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 798,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $1,511,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,498,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,193 shares of company stock worth $15,330,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

