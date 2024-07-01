Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $49.50

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMAB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after acquiring an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 39.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

