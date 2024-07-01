Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $35.56

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NMI
Institutional Trading of NMI
NMI Price Performance
NMIH stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $34.33.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NMI Company Profile
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NMI
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.