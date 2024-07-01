Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $35.56

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

