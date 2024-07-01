Analysts Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $199.73

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

PTC stock opened at $181.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

