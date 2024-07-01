Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $268.85

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.85.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on PWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $227,218,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $254.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.