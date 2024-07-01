Analysts Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $36.55

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several research firms have commented on IOT. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

IOT stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.51. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,686,053 shares of company stock worth $57,388,618. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Samsara by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

