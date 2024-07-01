Analysts Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $76.14

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Southern by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 73.1% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

