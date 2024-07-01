Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Price Target at $58.00

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $61,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

