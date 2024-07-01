Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Receives C$49.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AND. CIBC cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AND opened at C$38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$36.43 and a 1-year high of C$45.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$756.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

Insider Activity at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.