APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 330.4 days.

APA Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $5.28 on Monday. APA Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

