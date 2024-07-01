APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,412,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 2,035,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 330.4 days.
APA Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APAJF opened at $5.28 on Monday. APA Group has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.
About APA Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than APA Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.