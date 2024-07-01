Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 834,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of APLT stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 808,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.