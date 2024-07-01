Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APM opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Aptorum Group has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $17.49.

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

