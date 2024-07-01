Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $100.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

