Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $152.23

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $152.23, but opened at $159.80. Arch Resources shares last traded at $162.57, with a volume of 50,608 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $604,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Arch Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Arch Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 301,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

