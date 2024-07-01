Ardor Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.94 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ardor alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.