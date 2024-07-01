argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Update

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth about $17,717,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.42.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $430.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that argenx will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

