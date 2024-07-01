Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.3 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $34.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

