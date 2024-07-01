Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.
About Ascom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ascom
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.