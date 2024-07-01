Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Update

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACMLF opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

About Ascom

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides wireless nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

