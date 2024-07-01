ASD (ASD) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

ASD (ASD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. ASD has a total market capitalization of $29.33 million and $1.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ASD has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,752.74 or 1.00131120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00076993 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04458683 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,303,823.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

