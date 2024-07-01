ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASM International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $764.12 on Monday. ASM International has a 12-month low of $375.35 and a 12-month high of $788.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $700.72 and a 200-day moving average of $620.68.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $2.5568 per share. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

