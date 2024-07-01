AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$22.65 on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.58.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

