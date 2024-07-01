AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASAAF opened at C$22.65 on Monday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of C$19.00 and a 1 year high of C$22.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.58.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.