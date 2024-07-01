Atb Cap Markets Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PUMP opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

