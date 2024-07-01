Atb Cap Markets Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE PBA opened at $37.08 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,850,000 after buying an additional 482,067 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $17,285,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

