Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $21.95 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 609,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.