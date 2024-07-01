Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 17.7% in June

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.6 days.

Atos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $1.26 on Monday. Atos has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms.

