Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 968,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATAT. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

