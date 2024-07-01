Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $452.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $593.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.14.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

