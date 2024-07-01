Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Atrion Stock Performance
Atrion stock opened at $452.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.66. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $593.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.14.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion
About Atrion
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atrion
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.