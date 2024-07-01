Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $379,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Walmart by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 20,560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

