Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Audinate Group Stock Down 15.6 %

AUDGF stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Audinate Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

