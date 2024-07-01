Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Audinate Group Stock Down 15.6 %
AUDGF stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.
Audinate Group Company Profile
