Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

