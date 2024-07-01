Avalon Capital Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.8% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,026 shares of company stock valued at $24,026,243. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

