Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE AGR opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. Avangrid has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $39.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

