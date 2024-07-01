Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.99. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $91.03.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

