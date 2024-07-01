Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $500,100.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,489.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,117,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $218.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $163.83 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.