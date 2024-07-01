Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.28. 78,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,715. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

