Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.87. The stock had a trading volume of 275,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.11 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.90.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

