Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,954,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 130,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

